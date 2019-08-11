Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 2.3%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 18,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 236,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,346 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
