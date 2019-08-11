Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 2.3%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 18,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 236,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,346 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

