Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives $81.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE CLH traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $2,526,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,659,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,061,924.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $739,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,249,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,089,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

