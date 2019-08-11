Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives $81.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
NYSE CLH traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.72.
In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $2,526,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,659,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,061,924.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $739,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,249,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,089,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
