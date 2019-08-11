Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 1,727,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,961. The company has a market capitalization of $536.19 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,696,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 232,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,555,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 528,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 159,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

