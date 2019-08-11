Cision (NYSE:CISN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cision (NYSE:CISN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-773 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.07 million.Cision also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

Shares of CISN traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $6.65. 6,219,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70. Cision has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Cision’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CISN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $193,514.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,407,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 94,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,205 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

