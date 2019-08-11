Cision (NYSE:CISN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cision (NYSE:CISN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of CISN stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 6,219,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,643,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,205. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cision by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cision by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CISN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

