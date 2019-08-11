Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $52.43. 13,985,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,357,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.