China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of China Biologic Products stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 82,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,258. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.