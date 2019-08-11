China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.01 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 5,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

