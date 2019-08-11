Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPK. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

CPK stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 58,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

