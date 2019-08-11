Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

CPK stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 58,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 165,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 107,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

