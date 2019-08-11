Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Insider Sells $5,001,600.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total value of $5,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $431.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.02. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $433.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chemed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Chemed by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

