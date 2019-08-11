Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $15 price target. Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which is currently driven by the company’s two lead assets, cosibelimab and CK-101. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway.””

CKPT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.46. 30,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 232.15% and a negative net margin of 712.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 189.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

