Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

SCHW stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 13,028,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 44.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

