Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYOU. ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Changyou.Com stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 278,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,143. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $343.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYOU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 253,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

