Chainlink Price Reaches $2.39 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00020777 BTC on exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Gate.io and Coinbase. Chainlink has a total market cap of $834.81 million and $74.59 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00261325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.01267135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Coinbase, COSS, Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

