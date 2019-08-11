Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 124,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Century Casinos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

