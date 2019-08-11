Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Celsius had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million.

Celsius stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,743. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $275.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 309.6% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,341,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 51.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

