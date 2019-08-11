Celer Network Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $25.99 million and $5.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.62 or 0.04449508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,024,044,341 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

