Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Celcuity alerts:

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celcuity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 13,655.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.