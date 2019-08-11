Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06. Caterpillar posted earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $12.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

