Carvana’s (CVNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

NYSE CVNA traded up $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 3,631,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $79.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 181,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $12,240,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,984,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 394,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $26,142,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,577,217.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,980 shares of company stock valued at $103,178,352. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

