CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $658,200.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $658,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $2,057,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $2,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 75,900 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $2,775,663.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 111,400 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $3,971,410.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 74,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,764,754.74.

On Friday, July 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,300.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 45,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.