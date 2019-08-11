Career Education’s (CECO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Career Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on Career Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 951,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,262. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 396,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,752,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 385,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 262,305 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1,211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 219,596 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

