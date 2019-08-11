Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million.

Shares of CSU traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,761. The company has a market cap of $154.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

In other news, VP Gloria Holland sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $37,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,365,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capital Senior Living by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 301.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSU shares. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

