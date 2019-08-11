Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $371.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $67,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,144 shares of company stock worth $1,075,506 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 108.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

