Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 239,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,153. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cannae has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cannae by 1,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

