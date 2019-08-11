Canaccord Genuity Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $59.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,604. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 2,460 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 1,675 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $5,933,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.