Canaccord Genuity Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $689.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,210,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,685 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,372,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 826,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

