Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) a $7.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INSG. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Inseego and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.07.

INSG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 2,011,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $350.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.45. Inseego has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 666.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 71.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 25.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 205.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

