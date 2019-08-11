Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Given $50.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 3,142.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 16.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 220.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 16.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.80. 18,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,005. Camden National has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

