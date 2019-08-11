Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Given $93.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $93.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 118,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. 4,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.10). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

