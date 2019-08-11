Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.29. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 18,952,200 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

