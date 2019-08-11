Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Williams Capital cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday.

CPE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,876,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 361,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

