Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELY. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $324,630. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,809,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,017,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

