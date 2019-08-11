Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 428,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,842. The stock has a market cap of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.90.
In related news, insider Susan Molineaux acquired 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $200,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on CALA. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.