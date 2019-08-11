Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 428,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,842. The stock has a market cap of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

In related news, insider Susan Molineaux acquired 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $200,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALA. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

