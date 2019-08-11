Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 8,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,853. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.10% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

