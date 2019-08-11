CAI International’s (CAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAI International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE CAI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 283,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CAI International has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,918,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.