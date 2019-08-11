CAI International’s (CAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAI International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.
NYSE CAI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 283,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CAI International has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,918,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.