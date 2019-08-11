Caesars Entertainment’s (CZR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CZR. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,144,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,875. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

