Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Buckingham Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by Buckingham Research from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

BLDR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 1,012,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $835,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,471,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 414,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 341,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

