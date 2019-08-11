Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Buckingham Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by Buckingham Research from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.
BLDR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 1,012,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.30.
In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $835,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,471,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 414,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 341,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
