Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,298,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,792,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bruker by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 39.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 233,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 540,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.