Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $7.95

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,095. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SunPower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SunPower by 8.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 1,761,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,981. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

