Brokerages Set Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Target Price at $14.50

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 1,068,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,032. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,893,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 2,218,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,175,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 261.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 564,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,939,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

