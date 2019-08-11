Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT at $8.00

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

LXRX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 4,096,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.77. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

