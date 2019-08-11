Brokerages Set Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 3,150

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,075 ($40.18).

CCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,862 ($37.40) per share, with a total value of £3,749.22 ($4,899.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 425 shares of company stock worth $1,206,309.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCH. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth $4,473,000.

LON CCH traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,734 ($35.72). The company had a trading volume of 844,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,838.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of €2.57 ($2.99) per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Coca Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.54. Coca Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

