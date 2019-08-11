Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT at $18.50

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $153,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 103.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 421,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,068. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

