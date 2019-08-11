Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.04. QEP Resources posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 6,592,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,687. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $973.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226,747 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

