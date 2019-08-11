Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $103.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $101.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $407.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.39 million to $409.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $437.90 million, with estimates ranging from $418.60 million to $457.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $493,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,371.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $1,364,334. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,564,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 1,159,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

