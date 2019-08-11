Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

PEGA stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 362,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.38. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $121,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,341,480.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Ohalloran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $447,855.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,969. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,310,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,640 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 700,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

