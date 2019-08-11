Brokerages Anticipate OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OMNOVA Solutions.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. OMNOVA Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NYSE:OMN remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 450,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,260. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 6,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 928,246 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

