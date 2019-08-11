Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Selway Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.1% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 40,641.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 123.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 314,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,318,000 after purchasing an additional 281,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,750,000 after purchasing an additional 195,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.60. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $202.77 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

